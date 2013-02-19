28/02 - Brenda causes an accident | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 28th February

Bob starts to have second thoughts about his romance with Brenda as he worries he could be the cause of her mood swings. Brenda tells him it's just her hormones, but it's clear she's worried.



Bob reassures Brenda and she explains she doesn't want to see the doctor, secretly worrying it could be something else. But she's in a better mood after off-loading to Bob and sets off to take Molly swimming. But she gets distracted in the car and zones out, causing the vehicle to swerve out of control towards Val.



Elsewhere, Nicola's stressed about the mess Tootsie's making, while Edna feels uncomfortable. Edna's mortified when Vanessa hands her a parcel of food, put together after she did a collection around the village. Ashley tries to make her see the grace in receiving help and she's grateful when he suggests they go and pray together.



Also, Thomas agrees to take the job when he tells Nicola he can handle working with Chas.