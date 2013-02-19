Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 28th February

Everyone is shocked after Brenda's accident and Val calls for her to be breathalysed, convinced she's drunk. But then Brenda collapses and starts to shake and Bob's worried when she calls out for Terry. The paramedics take her to hospital, where Gennie and Nikhil are relieved to hear Molly is OK.



Brenda's still confused as she's brought into A&E and Gennie is shocked to see her there, feeling guilty she never asked Brenda if she was OK after the accident. Brenda's in denial and wants to go home but Gennie is upset to hear Brenda's symptoms could suggest something much more serious than the menopause.



Elsewhere, Cameron’s annoyed when Thomas offers to help with his late Valentine’s meal with Chas, but she wants to give him a chance. But the fire alarm goes off and Cameron's angry when Thomas sprays the fire extinguisher. Cameron lays into Thomas, who loses it, insisting he needs to be near Jimmy now his father is gone. Cameron apologises, but it's all for his own conscience.



Also, Rachel invites Sam and Samson to stay the night and later leads Sam upstairs.