28/01 - Alicia and Jacob struggle with David's news

Monday 28th January

Alicia is nervous about her new job, but is glad to have Megan on side with sarcastic Nicola around.



Meanwhile, Priya's excited about the wedding but David is dreading telling Alicia. They announce the news at the factory and David later tries to tell Alicia - but they're interrupted by Jacob.



As the two families celebrate, Alicia is shocked but puts on a brave face, but Jacob is upset and angry.



Elsewhere, Lisa's determined to get to know Luke properly so Belle invites him for tea. He's keen to go up to her room afterwards, but Bells is relieved - though she feigns a strop - when Zak mentions the washing up. She knows Luke wants them to be alone so, feeling under pressure, she invites him over tomorrow.



Also, Sam and Rachel share an intimate moment.