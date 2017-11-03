28/06 - Jai is fuming with Charity

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 28th June

Emmerdale Episode Guide

The atmosphere between Jai and Charity is almost arctic as Jai finds out that she has been meddling with his family...



As Georgia turns up unannounced Charity quickly tells her that Gennie is pregnant hoping Georgia won’t say why she has turned up. But this only makes Georgia furious that Nikhil has kept quiet and when Rishi arrives with Val in tow, Georgia has had enough.



As Georgia and Rishi have an explosive row Jai is shocked to hear his parents’ marriage is over and immediately blames Charity for getting involved.



Later on, Jai is caught out when Charity guesses his anger is all about him wanting a baby. But as she stays firm to the fact that she doesn't want any more children will Jai be forced to re-think things?



Meanwhile Lisa is alarmed when the loan sharks turn up, not believing Zak is in hospital they tell Lisa about Zak borrowing a thousand pounds from them. Lisa is shocked and realises it was them that stole the money as they take more cash from the Dingle pot.



They tell her the interest has built up and Zak now owes them over £8000!



At the hospital, Lisa’s fears come true as she asks Zak if he remembers borrowing money from loan sharks. He breaks down and tells her he may have buried it on the moorland.



Trying to be strong she tells him not to worry she will sort things out. Later, Sam is concerned when Lisa says she has no choice but to face this head on.

Elsewhere; Pollard returns home on crutches; Rhona tells Marlon she has arranged a surprise party for Paddy’s Birthday; Nikhil is thrilled when Gennie agrees to move in with him; Rachel provides a friendly ear after hearing his row with Charity.