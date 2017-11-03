28/03 - Sandy goes to hospital

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 28th March

Emmerdale Episode Guide

After his abusive behaviour the day before, Ashley is on overdrive to make it up to Sandy. But it's all a bit too late as Laurel sees the horrible bruising on Sandy's wrist and suggests that he goes to hospital straight away. But not before a twitchy Ashley makes sure it's him who takes him there.



At the hospital, Sandy is unnerved by Ashley's presence and when Ashley suggests he should do all the talking Sandy insists that he is quite capable of speaking for himself.



When Dr Hargreaves appears concerned about how Sandy got his injuries and why he wasn't brought in sooner you could almost see the sweat dripping from Ashley's forehead.



As the Doctor takes Sandy for x-ray Ashley is told to stay behind and afterwards Ashley unconvincingly suggests they put everything behind them. We're not too sure how much longer we can stand to witness it!

Meanwhile Lisa's going out of her mind as Zak continues to dwell in a dark place. But whilst she worries, Zak is on the rampage, sweeping drinks off the bar as he's refused a pint in the pub. Returning home, Lisa is determined to get the truth out of him until she loses it - he needs to change or he’s out.

Elsewhere Chas is still hoping that Ed will persuade Aaron to go to France, while Jimmy is fuming when Nicola blurts out that they're having a bit of a dry-spell.