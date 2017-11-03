28/11 - The villagers step up the search for Katie

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 28th November

Katie finally stirs, but she's too weak to call out. She sees a patch of morning light and tries to trag herself towards it.



Declan arrives at the mineshaft as is shocked to see the rescue worker packing up. He tells him to prepare for the worst because they've found the quad but not Katie.



Above Katie is a vast stretch of moorland, with no-one around for what seems like miles.

Megan rallies people to help search for Katie. Before doing so, Nikhil goes to see Declan. He tells him that Katie needs him. This angers Declan and he loses his temper - but Nikhil holds his own.



Finally, as the villagers search, Katie hears voices from above. She calls out - but will they hear?



Elsewhere, Kerry's hurt when Amy tells her to stop pestering her about Kyle. But when Victoria finds Kerry writing a card to Kyle from Amy, she tells her it'll only hurt Amy more.



In the pub, Kerry accidently drops the card and Diane picks it up, unaware of its significance.



Also, Bob worries about what's bothering Edna.