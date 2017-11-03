>
>
Emmerdale

28/09 - Carl and Cameron come to blows

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 28th September
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 28th September

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 28th September
SPOILER ALERT

Cameron lies to Zak when he tells him the car has gone. Zak worries he left the keys in it.
 
Carl tells Cameron he will get his half of the money but the rest will be down to Chas.
 
At the hospital, Debbie angrily wonders where Cameron is. She later worries Cameron when she calls a private hospital to book a caesarean, but she eventually backs down after a row.
 
Later, Carl winds up Cameron as he hands over his share of the money and pushes him into a wall. He then threatens to call Debbie and forces Cameron to get Chas to return.
 
Elsewhere, Gabby is stuck in the middle when Ashley and Laurel clash.
 



18/09/2012
