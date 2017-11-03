29/08 - Rhona turns nasty in court

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 29th August

It's the day of the court case and Marlon's feeling nervous. Rhona is furious when she sees Laurel has turned up to support Marlon.



During proceedings, Rhona turns nasty, questioning Marlon's feelings for Leo and telling the judge he was planning to go with them - until he got a girlfriend.



Marlon's furious and Rhona's worried she's ruined her and Paddy's chance. She's devastated when the judge rules that Leo must remain in the UK until the next hearing in six weeks. Full of hatred, Rhona tells Marlon she'll win custody in the end.



Elsewhere, Charity shocks the King brothers when she steals a truck for the afternoon to get it rebranded.