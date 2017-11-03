>
>
Emmerdale

29/08 - Rhona turns nasty in court

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 29th August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 29th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 29th August
SPOILER ALERT

It's the day of the court case and Marlon's feeling nervous. Rhona is furious when she sees Laurel has turned up to support Marlon.
 
During proceedings, Rhona turns nasty, questioning Marlon's feelings for Leo and telling the judge he was planning to go with them - until he got a girlfriend.
 
Marlon's furious and Rhona's worried she's ruined her and Paddy's chance. She's devastated when the judge rules that Leo must remain in the UK until the next hearing in six weeks. Full of hatred, Rhona tells Marlon she'll win custody in the end.
 
Elsewhere, Charity shocks the King brothers when she steals a truck for the afternoon to get it rebranded.

 



21/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         