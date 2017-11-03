29/02 - Debbie tries to make it up to Cameron

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 29th February

Cameron feels unsure when Debbie tells him she’s got a date for the test to see whether her baby is a match. Andy visits and he and Debbie share an uncertain glance as she tells him about the test.



Later on, Chas suggests Debbie should make things up to Cameron by taking him away for the night suggesting the B & B but Cameron’s uneasy and suspicious when Debbie books for dinner at the B&B. Cameron relents but during dinner is shocked when Debbie suggests getting a room.

Meanwhile Rhona’s surprise proposal goes badly wrong. Paddy’s suspicious when Rhona tells him they’re going out for dinner and when she's late he starts on the wine...



When Rhona eventually shows up, Paddy is drunk and Rhona is mortified by his behaviour and the night is a total bust. Later Marlon breaks the news to Paddy about Rhona’s planned proposal and Paddy is heartbroken resolving to salvage the night with Rhona but is it too late?

Elsewhere Rachel lets herself into Mulberry cottage, having left her phone there and witnesses Ashley shouting at Sandy. Ashley is mortified and uncomfortable as Rachel comes downstairs having heard their row. Ashley tries to justify the arguing but Rachel is suspicious when he tells her she won’t be needed as a cleaner for a while.



Also, Adam struggles to run the farm and Holly snaps at him due to the tension; at the B & B, Pollard lacks Val’s skills with the diners and Amy send him back out of sight of the guests. It's obvious that Pollard is missing Val and Amy doesn't know what to do.