29/01 - Lisa catches Belle and Luke kissing

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 29th January

Debbie sees Belle putting on make-up and is worried about her relationship with Luke.



Later, Belle is embarrassed when Luke pushes to be alone with her. When Debbie sees Belle leading Luke inside, alarm bells ring and she warns Lisa, who rushes home. When Lisa catches them kissing on the sofa, Belle's humiliated as she orders Luke never to come back.



Zak is furious when he finds out and comforts Lisa, who thinks Belle must have already had sex.



Elsewhere, Megan's worried when Alicia has to pick up an upset Jacob from school. Nicola delights in passing on the message and Alicia feels like she's messed up already. But later, Nicola's horrified when Megan asks Alicia to go on a business trip to Scotland - and take Jacob with her.



Also, Chas is worried Cameron might not return and Debbie takes pleasure in telling her he's probably never coming back.