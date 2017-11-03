29/06 - Jai and Rachel get steamy

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 29th June

The situation between Jai and Charity goes from bad to worse as Jai refuses to let her back in.



In the factory, everyone gathers to look at Gennie’s scan picture and Rishi insists they go for a team drink but as Charity arrives to share the good news Jai shuns her. As Georgia then arrives and explains that she's leaving Rishi for good Jai take everything out on Charity and she storms off.



Moments later Rachel starts her cleaning shift over at the factory and bumps into a drunk Jai there.



Although she feels uncomfortable she agrees to have a drink with him. He jokes with her and Rachel begins to feel better about herself. They make to leave but Jai pulls her towards him and they kiss passionately before starting to rip each other's clothes off!



This is not a hook-up we saw coming!



Meanwhile Lisa confides in Lizzie about Zak's debts and Lizzie advises her to go to the police or ask family for help. Lisa realises she has no other option than to ask Charity if she can borrow some money...



But when she returns with a measly fifty pounds Lisa starts to feel desperate.



Elsewhere Paddy is annoyed when Robbie assumes he is Leo’s granddad; Laurel breaks the news to Sandy that she has been to see a solicitor and her and Ashley are getting a divorce.