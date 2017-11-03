29/03 - Social services come to call on Sandy

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 29th March

Ashley starts to feel a hint of guilt when Edna empathises with his situation with Sandy. But as Edna later visits Sandy she is concerned about his injury - how long will it take before the truth comes out?



Maybe not that long, as later on in the afternoon Anna Jennings from Adult Services calls round wanting to speak to Sandy on his own. Ashley is visibly tense and asks Anna who made the call but she tells him that she can't reveal that information. After she leaves angry Ashley's got one person on his mind - Rachel.



Meanwhile Zak sees that he's desperately needing to sort himself out when Belle seems nervous around him. Promising to make it up to her and Lisa he tries to make a start by offering to help Sam and also asks Megan if there's work up at the farm.



But everything gets too much for him and he breaks down sobbing in Seth's hide - will he be able to sort himself out?



Elsewhere Sean pleases turner when he shows interest in learning about the war; Moira worries about Adam; while Jimmy tells Nicola he's sick of her games - they're though!

