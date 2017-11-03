Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 29th March Ep.2

After the visit from social services Laurel is convinced that Rachel has been interfering and heads off to find her despite Ashley's pleads. But with Laurel out of the house Ashley secretly worries if it was sandy himself who made the call...



At the same time, Laurel arrives at the pub and confronts Rachel and Diane and Marlon are shocked to discover Rachel believes Ashley is abusing Sandy.



But Diane's not hearing any of it and tells Rachel to leave before comforting Laurel. Laurel arrives home to see Ashley genuinely helping Sandy but when she tells him about Rachel's speech Ashley appears panicked.

Meanwhile Aaron ruins things with Ed after arriving late to their drink because of spending time with Adam. Aaron's gutted when Ed tells him he's not up for wasting his time - will Aaron snap out of it in time?



Elswhere Nicola sees what Jimmy is up to and after making a public show of it all, Jimmy agrees to the vasectomy; Lisa pleads with Zak to open up to her; Hannah's worried when she gets an offer to go to Glasgow University - will her family be able to cope without her?