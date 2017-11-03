29/05 - Alicia could face a prison sentence

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 29th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

In the court interview room, Alicia is terrified at the thought of the Judge looking at her file.



As Jacob worries about his mum, Val is stoney-faced and refuses to drop the charges. Outside the court Alicia is forced to admit she has a previous conviction for assaulting one of her mum’s carers.



David tries to console her but the solicitor suggests it could be bad news, Alicia could be sent to prison!



Meanwhile Ashley is getting a hard time at the Burger Bar when his co-workers find out that he used to be a vicar.



Later, Ashley tells Rodney that he gave away the extra bread rolls from the burger bar to homeless people on his way home. Rodney is encouraging but suggests Ashley should keep a window open whilst at work as he smells of fried food...

Elsewhere Hannah covers for Holly as she goes for an interview; Cameron and Chas nearly get caught by Debbie in the Woolpack toilets, classy.