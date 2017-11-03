>
>
Emmerdale

29/11 - Nikhil tries to help Declan

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 29th November
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 29th November

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 29th November - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Nikhil can see just how much Declan is struggling and blaming himself for Katie's accident. Declan tells Nikhil to go and closes himself off. Nikhil tells Megan what's going on and asks her if she's still planning to get revenge on Declan. But she's not playing games anymore.
 
Elsewhere, Charity's annoyed when Edna brings Tootsie in. Edna hates being talked down to. Going over some reports, she's shocked by Charity's reaction when she asks her about drivers working over their legal hours. When Edna's gone, Charity sets to work on her computer - and Edna later sees Charity has deleted the evidence. She feels compelled to hand in her resignation.
 
Also, Laurel feels helpless when she sees Bernice has kept Gabby off school when she's fine, and Moira struggles to ignore her chemistry with Cain.



20/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersCelebrity Men with Glasses
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         