29/11 - Nikhil tries to help Declan

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 29th November

Nikhil can see just how much Declan is struggling and blaming himself for Katie's accident. Declan tells Nikhil to go and closes himself off. Nikhil tells Megan what's going on and asks her if she's still planning to get revenge on Declan. But she's not playing games anymore.



Elsewhere, Charity's annoyed when Edna brings Tootsie in. Edna hates being talked down to. Going over some reports, she's shocked by Charity's reaction when she asks her about drivers working over their legal hours. When Edna's gone, Charity sets to work on her computer - and Edna later sees Charity has deleted the evidence. She feels compelled to hand in her resignation.



Also, Laurel feels helpless when she sees Bernice has kept Gabby off school when she's fine, and Moira struggles to ignore her chemistry with Cain.