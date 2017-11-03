Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 29th November

Moira is getting ready go to the pub and has to make up a cover story when Adam wants to go with her. She gets away with it and heads out.



Meanwhile, Cain wants to go to the pub to see Moira, but he's worried about Debbie. Moira waits in the Woolpack, but Cain decides Debbie needs him more and says he'll take over from Andy at the hospital. Moira's left disappointed.



Elsewhere, Paddy decides to invite Marlon on his adventure course. Marlon takes the day off work and hopes he's doing the right thing. He later admits the truth to Laurel, who feels a little unsure about it all.



Also, Rodney wants Edna to put up a fight but she doesn't want to work for someone with no morals. Jimmy feels bad an attempts to talk to Charity, as Edna sits with Tootsie - her only company.



And Amy refuses to discuss the card.