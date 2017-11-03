29/10 - Nicola worries about Jimmy

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 29th October

Jimmy and Nicola have moved back to Mill Cottage and she's keen for him to go back to work, worried they'll lose everything. At Home Farm, Megan tells Nicola she's not going to the funeral.



As Thomas and Anya arrive at Mill Cottage, Nicola realises she has three grieving people to deal with and asks Jimmy how he's going to tell the kids.



Elsewhere, Chas is grateful when Cameron tells her he'll get a lawyer with the rest of the cash. Debbie secretly crumbles when Cameron tells her he's sticking around for Chas.

The village can't believe Cameron is sticking around and a furious Debbie trashes his truck with a hammer and burns his things.



Also, Chastity wants to be a part of it when Cain sinisterly tells her he'll get his revenge on Cameron.