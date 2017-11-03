>
>
Emmerdale

29/10 - Nicola worries about Jimmy

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 29th October
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 29th October

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Monday 29th October
SPOILER ALERT

Jimmy and Nicola have moved back to Mill Cottage and she's keen for him to go back to work, worried they'll lose everything. At Home Farm, Megan tells Nicola she's not going to the funeral. 
 
As Thomas and Anya arrive at Mill Cottage, Nicola realises she has three grieving people to deal with and asks Jimmy how he's going to tell the kids.
 
Elsewhere, Chas is grateful when Cameron tells her he'll get a lawyer with the rest of the cash. Debbie secretly crumbles when Cameron tells her he's sticking around for Chas.
The village can't believe Cameron is sticking around and a furious Debbie trashes his truck with a hammer and burns his things. 
 
Also, Chastity wants to be a part of it when Cain sinisterly tells her he'll get his revenge on Cameron. 



23/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale Spoilers44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         