02/04 - Aaron hands himself to the Police

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 2nd April

Emmerdale Episode Guide

When the Police suggest to Cain that they think the fire might have been an insurance job it looks like Adam could be in the clear.



But when Cain confesses to Debbie and Cameron that it was actually Adam and he’s keeping quiet for Aaron it looks like the cat might be out of the bag...

Debbie is raging and storms round to tell Adam face to face that if the Police ask her what happened she’s not going to protect him.

With Debbie on the rampage and time against him, Adam is determined to turn himself in. But Aaron arrives just in time to talk him out of it, adamant that his family needs him. But while Adam is calming down Aaron does the unthinkable…

Heading out to the Police officers Aaron makes a confession – it was him who torched the garage!



We certainly didn't see that coming.

Meanwhile Rachel takes a shine to David as she helps him at Jacob’s birthday party. As the pair share a beverage after the party Alicia heads to the pub – could that be jealousy we’re seeing.