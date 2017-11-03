Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Soaps
Eastenders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
All articles
Eastenders 25/09 - With Martin Still In Prison, Whitney & Woody Step In To Help Stacey
Coronation Street 23/09 - 29/09 - Is The Game Up For Will?
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Soaps
Eastenders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
Home
>
Soaps
>
Emmerdale Spoilers and Emmerdale Gossip 2015
Emmerdale
02/04 - Aaron hands himself to the Police
In this article
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 2nd April
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 2nd July - 02/07 - Will Rachel tell Charity the truth...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 2nd January - 02/01 - It's...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 29th April - 29/04 - Rachel feels agitated her...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 22nd April - 22/04 - Debbie plays a trick on Chas...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 15th April - 15/04 - Gennie feels cursed on her...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 8th April - 08/04 - Jimmy’s shocked when Thomas...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 1st April 2013 - 01/04 - Belle and Thomas stick...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 30th April - 30/04 - Cameron tells Chas he'll leave...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 23rd April - 23/04 - Lisa worries Zak's cancer...
Maria Bell
27/03/2012
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
02/04 - Aaron hands himself to the Police
▼
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 2nd April
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 2nd April
Amy is unimpressed by Brenda
Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest…
03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!