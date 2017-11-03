02/08 - Kerry tries to make it up to Amy

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd August

Amy's torn when David tries to convince her to visit Kerry in hospital, as it could be the last chance for her to make it up to her mum.



Meanwhile, Brenda's hurt as Val and Pollard grow closer over the situation with Amy.



Amy is furious when she arrives at the hospital to find her mum smoking outside. She storms off, but when Kerry pleads with her to stay, she seems curious to hear her out.



Elsewhere, Moira tries to make Alex see that Victoria still loves him. Alex tries to make Moira feel better after Jeff tells her she hasn't got the contract.



Also, Ali and Dan are proud as an excited Amelia is christened.