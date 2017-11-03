>
>

02/08 - Kerry tries to make it up to Amy

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 2nd August - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Amy's torn when David tries to convince her to visit Kerry in hospital, as it could be the last chance for her to make it up to her mum.
 
Meanwhile, Brenda's hurt as Val and Pollard grow closer over the situation with Amy.
 
Amy is furious when she arrives at the hospital to find her mum smoking outside. She storms off, but when Kerry pleads with her to stay, she seems curious to hear her out.

Elsewhere, Moira tries to make Alex see that Victoria still loves him. Alex tries to make Moira feel better after Jeff tells her she hasn't got the contract.
 
Also, Ali and Dan are proud as an excited Amelia is christened.



24/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         