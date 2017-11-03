>
02/08 - Kerry tries to make it up to Amy
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd August

Thursday 2nd August - Episode 2
Pollard reassures Val that Amy will still want her even if she makes up with Kerry. Val apologises for everything and hopes he'll regret getting with Brenda.
 
Kerry tells Amy she's always loved her, but is torn over her feelings for her mum.
 
Val's later unimpressed when Pollard suggests putting Kerry up in the B&B. After offering her mum the room for the night, Amy wonders if she's made a mistake.
 
Elsewhere, Victoria's gutted when Alex tells her he doesn't think they should be together and Moira fights her feelings.
 



