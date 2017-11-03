02/01 - Jai stars behaving out of character

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 2nd January

Charity senses something is up with Jai when he cancels their lunch plans and grows increasingly distracted. Rishi's worried he's not doing enough to hide his worries.



At the factory, the staff are surprised to learn Edna's starting work there. She distances herself from her colleagues as she's worried about spending money in the pub.



Meanwhile, Rishi takes Jai out for lunch to have a word. Jai then becomes increasingly worried when he learns that Archie's developed an infection. He goes to leave Rachel a voicemail but Rishi follows him, angrily telling he won't watch him throw his life away.



Elsewhere, Chas and Katie spend the day together, relaxing and having a laugh. Chas suggests Katie tells Declan how she feels. So Katie later apologises to Declan, saying they have time to work through things. But Megan's concerned when Katie later suggests she should leave Declan as she'll never be enough for him.



Also, Charity tells Belle to go for it with Luke. She later secretly meets him and she's glowing after they kiss.