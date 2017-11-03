02/07 - Will Rachel tell Charity the truth?

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 2nd July

After their night of naughtiness Rachel tries to wing out of the Factory before Jai wakes up - but no such luck.



Both are mortified over what they have done and Jai warns Rachel that nothing ever happened and to keep her mouth shut.



Back at the house Charity is fuming that Jai didn't come home last night and storms out when he turns up, not wanting to hear his excuses. But when Ali gossips to her that Rachel is hungover after pulling some guy last night as she cleans Charity's house, could it all be a bit too close to home.



At that moment Jai arrives home with flowers for Charity and panics to see Rachel there, whispering that last night was a mistake and she must not tell anyone. But all of his efforts to shut her up just infuriate her more and Rachel warns that she may well spill the beans...

Meanwhile, Ashley is continuing to secretly sleep at the church. When he calls round to Mulberry Cottage, Laurel gets frustrated as she asks for his solicitor's details. Ashley is forced to cover up the fact that he hasn't yet seen a solicitor. Later, Ashley is about to take a half-eaten sandwich from the pub table when he spots Jude and Edna. Jude then asks for the church keys and Ashley is forced to hand them over, worrying about where he will spend the night.

Elsewhere, after various hints, glum Paddy arrives at his surprise birthday party in The Woolpack.