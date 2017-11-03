02/05 - Zak's behaviour gets more erratic

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 2nd May

Zak tells a worried Lisa that he doesn't want her with him for his hospital appointment. Zak continues to act bizarrely as Lisa notices that he seems much more preoccupied by the health of his chickens than his own.



Soon afterwards, Sam is annoyed when Zak hasn't turned up at Home Farm and grumbles to Lisa. However, Lisa warns him that Zak's cancer may have returned and Sam is left with some food for thought.

Later, Lisa is surprised when Zak returns home with lots of cash following a deal with two unfamiliar men. Instead of explaining what happens he just heads out to see the chickens. He is worried about one of them, and not wanting the hen to suffer, he kills it leaving Sam shocked.

Meanwhile, Ali quizzes Ruby and is shocked to hear that Sean is getting bullied because of her. Ali wants to talk to him about it but Ruby pleads with her to stay out of it as this might be the time that she can connect with Sean.



Ruby tells Sean that she's asked Ali to lay off him and Dan is shocked when Sean tells him that he's happy living with Ruby.



Elsewhere, Cameron delays breaking up with Debbie when the school call to report that Sarah is ill, Sandy explains to Laurel that he's asked Ruby if she can start helping him, while Nicola worries about Angelica being left out.