02/11 - Jimmy wants to quit the business

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 2nd November
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 2nd November

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 2nd November
After Charity tells him she has different priorities from the rest of the family, Jimmy heads to Mill Cottage to tell Nicola he wants out of the business. Nicola furiously shouts at Charity for what she's done - and Charity simply smiles. Nicola understands Jimmy's decision, but she's terrified of what it means for the family.
 
Elsewhere, things are awkward between Jai and Rachel at the cafe. He's angry when he sees her take a swig of beer but later feels bad.
 
Also, Lizzie's excited when Dan invites her to his party and even more so when he invites her back to his for a nightcap. At Dale Head, Dan leans in for a kiss but Lizzie wants to keep him at a distance to avoid getting hurt.
 



