02/10 - Laurel is unhappy to say goodbye to Gabby

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 2nd October

Laurel tells Ashley what's happened with Gabby. Ashley goes to see Gabby to find out if she lied about Marlon hitting her so she could live with him instead. Ashley decides to move Gabby into the pub with him. Laurel is angry when he tells her but puts on a brave face. She's comforted by Marlon.



Elsewhere, Jai's at the hospital for Rachel's scan, but she's left alone when he bumps into Gennie and Nikhil and pretends he's there because of them.



Gennie's been suffering pains and is told they could be attributed to Braxton Hicks.



Jai feels guilty for missing the scan as he watches Rachel in the village, unable to tell her what happened because he's still with Gennie and Nikhil.