30/04 - Cameron tells Chas he'll leave Debbie

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 30th April

Emmerdale Episode Guide

The bubbling romance between Chas and Cameron reaches boiling point this week.



When Debbie reminds Cameron that he no-longer has to work at the Pub he struggles to find an excuse to get out of the house. Not ideally they head to the Woolpack together and Debbie innocently tells Chas that Cameron won't be working there anymore...



Later on Cameron manages to steal a moment away to see Chas and passionately puts it all out there - if she wants him to he'll leave Debbie, she just needs to say the word...

Meanwhile Ashley's arrest is still raw over at Mulberry as Laurel worriedly tries to find out what's happening to him. Sandy is annoyed Edna got the police involved, insisting he won’t testify against Ashley.



But when they find Ashley out and about in the village after receiving a caution it's clear that things are going to take a long time before they heal.

Also in the village, Sean steals money from the shop counter; while Brenda and Pollard go public!