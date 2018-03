Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 30th August

Paddy and Rhona are miserable after the court case. When Marlon comes round to collect Leo, they annoy Marlon when they refuse to hand him over.



When Paddy receives a frosty reception at the pub, he angrily reveals that Marlon and Ashley are in a relationship - everyone hears, including Ashley.



Elsewhere, Nikhil is distraught when Gennie decides to move out.