Emmerdale
30/08 - Paddy exposes Marlon and Laurel’s romance
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 30th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 30th August


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 30th August - Episode 2
Marlon tries to apologise to a distraught Ashley, who's packing up his things. Ashley wants to see his kids before he leaves, but they're asleep. Later, he tells Rodney he should have seen it coming.
 
Elsewhere, Moira confesses to Diane about a fling she had, and Diane is relieved when she explains it wasn't with Cain. Unaware Moira is talking about Alex, Diane tells her she shouldn’t have ended her fling if it made her happy.
 
Alex has an unsuccessful meeting with Victoria and later returns to the farm, where he finds a flirty Moira. He asks her what she's doing when she puts her arms round him. She apologises and leaves.
 
Also, Paddy realises his friendship with Marlon is over.



21/08/2012
