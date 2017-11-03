30/01 - Village life gets tougher for Chas

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 30th January

Chas prepares herself to face the future alone without Cameron, but she's distraught when she hears none of her family will attend Molly's Christening because of her.



Chas goes to see Gennie and tells her Molly should have a godmother she can look up to. Gennie feels for her when she explains Cameron's probably not coming back.



Later, as Chas and Bernice continue to bicker they're all shocked when a stone, which was aimed at Chas, comes smashing through the window. Bernice adds to Chas' pain when Bernice tells her she should do everyone a favour and disappear.



Elsewhere, Thomas continues to lead Sean astray when he bunks off school and steals booze from Jimmy. Sean flies into a rage when Thomas winds him up about Dan.



Also, Zak decides to take a different tact with Belle - but then learns that she's been dumped by Luke.