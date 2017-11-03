>
Emmerdale

30/07 - Kings Haulage is in trouble

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 30th July
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 30th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Monday 30th July
SPOILER ALERT

After arguing with Carl about the lost contract, Jimmy bluffs to Charity about the business in a desperate attempt to get them to reconsider. But Charity knows the Kings are desperate and begins to scheme.
 
Charity puts her idea to Carl and Jimmy, but a furious Carl says there's no way he's taking on the Sharma's contract through her. Charity's delighted with his reaction.
 
Elsewhere, Alex ends up covered in beer after attempting to talk to Victoria. Later, Moira is tempted by his flirting.
 



24/07/2012
