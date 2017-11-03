30/03 - Ashley's on edge

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 30th March

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Ashley's nerves are getting the better of him but Laurel reminds him that 'he's done nothing wrong'.



At the same time Rachel is frustrated that nothing has come of the social services visit and is forced to apologise to Ashley . But it isn't over as Jude arrives wanting to speak to him.



With a friendly face in Jude, Ashley starts to slightly opens up explaining how he always seems to be frustrated with Sandy but before he says too much he stops the conversation. Soon afterwards Laurel receives a call from Social Services explaining they have no concerns about Sandy...will he have to suffer in silence?

Meanwhile things aren't looking good for Adam as questions start to get serious. In the pub, Aaron tries to hide his concern when Debbie arrives saying the investigators think the fire was started deliberately. Debbie won't let it lie and grills Cain about who started the fire and Aaron gets nervous as he sees Cain's silence won't last for much longer.



At the same time Adam realises it's time to face the music as he discovers the fire investigators know it was arson and Holly and Moira are shocked when he says he will have to own up.

Elsewhere Carl suggests Jimmy should freeze his goods before having the snip and Nikhill tells David to get in there with Alicia.