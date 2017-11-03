30/11 - Cain and Moira give in to temptation

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 30th November

Katie's not in a good way and Gennie's feeling really guilty about falling out with her. Declan, meanwhile, continues to worry but is grateful for Megan's support.



Meanwhile, Debbie gives Cain a birthday card but feels guilty for not getting him a present. Cain nearly calls Moira but then starts to have doubts.



At Butler's, Moira hides her disappointment about Cain as Adam checks she'll be OK on her own.



At the cafe, Moira and Cain act disinterested but it's a different story when he visits her later. She asks him why he's scared to show his feelings and it's not long before Moira pulls Cain in for a kiss a starts tearing at his clothes.



Also, Rhona's upset to hear Paddy asked Marlon to go with him on his day out, while Lisa and Zak stop Belle going to a teen club night - though Charity tries to help persuade them otherwise.