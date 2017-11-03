>
>
Emmerdale

30/10 - Thomas is upset to hear the shocking truth

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 30th October

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 30th October
SPOILER ALERT

Jimmy struggles to tell Thomas and Anya what's happened. At the garage, Thomas cries when Cain tells him some shocking truths. He later asks Jimmy if it's true - and he has no choice but to tell the truth.
 
Elsewhere, Cameron tells Chas he got her a lawyer and she's racked with guilt over what she did. He tells her about the damaged truck and she worries about what Cain could do to Cameron - but she has an idea.
 
Cameron returns the cash Chas took to Diane, who's fuming when he tells her that Chas wants him to have her share of the Woolpack income while she's inside.  
 
Charity's furious to hear Chas' plan and threatens Cameron in front of the whole pub. Her anger rises when Cameron tells everyone he'll get Chas out of prison and they'll be together.
 
Also, Lizzie offers to move out when she realises Laurel puts her own children first. 



23/10/2012
