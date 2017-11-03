>
Emmerdale

31/08 - Ashley tells the kids about Marlon

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 31st August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 31st August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 31st August
SPOILER ALERT

Marlon is shocked when he turns up to the pub and Ashley is working a shift. Later, Ashley explains reasonably to the kids that Marlon's their mummy's new boyfriend.
 
Laurel thanks Ashley for how he handled things, but Ashley is clearly livid and explains he didn't do it for her.
 
Elsewhere, Marlon passes Rhona and Passy outside the vets and they snipe at each other. Later, after seeing the solicitor Rhona shocks Paddy when she suggests they go to New Zealand anyway. He agrees - but only when they've given Marlon one more chance.
 
Also, Alex and Victoria decide to give things another go.



