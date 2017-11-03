31/01 - Cameron warns Andy to back off

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 31st January



The feud between Debbie and Alicia continues as Alicia publically announces that Debbie is pregnant and it gets back to Sarah. Debbie is faced with the heartbreaking situation of having to answer Sarah when she asks if this means that she'll get better. Fuming with Alicia for being indiscrete she marches round to Andy to confront him about his big mouth.



All the while, Cameron is seething and heads to see Andy himself, making it crystal clear that he needs to stay away from Debbie.



Meanwhile, Moira is clearly affected by what Holly has told her about John and Chas, but tries to assure her daughter that they are just friends.



But when Moira sees Chas flirting with John at the pub she's had enough and let's her know what she thinks. But Moira's outburst only bring the pair closer as later John apologises to Chas and awkwardly admits that he likes her...



Elsewhere Jimmy's suspicions grow when he picks up on Carl's dodgy behaviour; Lisa worries for Zak after days of not being himself.



