31/01 - Cameron returns with a shock proposal

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 31st January

As Bernice arrives with Steve, Chas says she has to sort things with Thomas, presuming it was him who threw the stone. But Steve suggests he has a word as he won't answer back.



Steve confronts Thomas but Sean soon owns up when he sees Steve is about to call the police. Dan confronts Sean, but he won't apologise and just tells Dan he should stand up for himself. Dan tells Chas he'll pay for the damage.



Meanwhile, Cameron is back but first he goes to the woods to check on Alex's grave. When he walks back to the village, Chas is shocked and tells him she's leaving - with or without him.



Elsewhere, after Belle gives her attitude, Lisa decides it's time to play hardball. She sends Belle to the doctor to discuss contraception, convinced it will scare her off.



Also, Georgia and Brenda suggest to Gennie that she asks Katie to be godmother.