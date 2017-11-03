>
Emmerdale
31/01 - Cameron returns with a shock proposal
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 31st January

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 31st January


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 31st January - Episode 2
Cameron insists to Chas he just needed to see her kids. She pleads with him to take her away, but he tells her she can't leave. But she's had enough and as she downs a double vodka tells Bernice she's welcome to the pub because she's leaving. 
 
Later, Chas is packed and ready to leave but changes her mind when Bernice gets under her skin - she won't sell to her. Chas is left stunned when Cameron suddenly proposes.
 
Elsewhere, Belle feels out of her depth with the doctor and says she wants to see Dr Abbott alone. She then admits she's not having sex and doesn't even want a boyfriend. She later tells Lisa and Zak this too - much to their relief.
 
Also, Dan starts to feel like he's a disappointment to Sean but Ali and Ruby try to reassure him he's a good dad.



22/01/2013
