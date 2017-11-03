31/07 - Things hot up between Moira and Alex

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 31st July

Alex becomes more and more attracted to Moira as she prepares to meet a potential new client, Jeff.



Jeff is impressed by the farm, but has doubts. Moira is touched when Alex steps in and pleads Jess to take the business seriously.



Later, Moira turns down the offer of dinner from Jeff. When Alex gets her alone, he tries to kiss her - but she laughs it off.



Elsewhere, Rishi wants to be a part of Charity's plan - much to the frustration of Nikhil.

Also, Ali and Ruby are mad after Amelia is picked on because her mum is a lesbian.