31/05 - Lisa reaches breaking point over Zak

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 31st May Ep.1

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Lisa feels more and more helpless as Zak doesn't make the progress that she'd hoped.



Later, Lisa is suspicious of two unfamiliar men in the Woolpack who are waiting for Zak. Cain explains they think Zak will arrive shortly and Lisa starts to worry about who on earth they are and why they want Zak...



Meanwhile Laurel finds out that Ashley is staying at the B+B and her concerns grow about their financial situation.



But it looks like Ashley's lies could come out sooner than he thought when Alex and Victoria see him working at there. Later, when Oli sees Ashley putting burger buns in his locker will he sqeual?

Elsewhere Hannah is stressed for her exams; it all gets a bit sick when Chas suggests that she buy the tickets to Paris for Sarah’s birthday; Amy gives Val an ultimatum ordering her to drop the charges against Alicia or she will never have a chance with her and Pollard again.