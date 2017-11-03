Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 31st May Ep.2

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Lisa's curiosity gets the better of her when she approaches the two men asking about Zak.



Realising who Lisa is, one of the men tell her to get Zak to call him so they can complete some business but when she explains that he's in hospital they leave.



The family ask Cain to go after them to find out what they're up to but he refuses. It's all too much for Lisa and she breaks down - will the family ever be able to recover from what's happened?



Meanwhile Victoria and Alex delight in telling Laurel that Ashley is working in a burger bar and Laurel heads off to find out what's been going on.



She arrives just in time to see Ashley get sacked on the spot for stealing burger buns.



Horrified she runs to Marlon to vent and he comforts her by telling her to see the good in what Ashley has done by highlighting his consistency with helping the homeless.



But his good words are wasted as in the pub things get heated when Ashley arrives and he's Ashley is saddened to see Laurel has confided in Marlon. Laurel cannot forgive Ashley for getting fired for helping the homeless when she thinks his family just as in need.



Elsewhere Zak opens up to Trevor about what he did to Cain; Alicia is delighted when Val agrees to drop the charges against her.