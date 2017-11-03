31/10 - Megan tries to help an emotional Jimmy

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 31st October

Megan tries to comfort Jimmy when she finds him in the graveyard, but he snaps at her. He later says he won't go to the funeral after struggling to write the eulogy.



Meanwhile, Scarlett arrives back in the village and is taken aback when she finds Charity working in the office. And Rodney's shocked when Charity wants to talk about plans for the business.



Elsewhere, Lisa feels sorry for Chas and despite Zac's protests, tells him she's going to visit her.



Also, Cain and Moira share a moment when he thanks her for baby advice and it becomes clear that Lizzie's starting to fancy Dan.