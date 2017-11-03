03/04 - Will Adam go along with Aaron's plan

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 3rd April

Aaron faces some stick down at the Police station as Fletcher is suspicious of his confession.

After the Police are done with him Aaron visits Adam to convince him to stick to his story, but can Adam just sit back and watch as his best friend goes down for him?

However it’s not Adam that he should be worrying about as Debbie is the one that needs the convincing as she is stunned at the extent that Aaron would go to protect his friend.

Will it all work out or is Aaron facing years behind bars?

Meanwhile Alicia is annoyed when she comes home and finds Rachel on the sofa with David. Rachel can’t resist winding Alicia up and it’s not long before the pair are in a slagging match with poor old David wondering what’s gone wrong.

Rachel and David head to the pub together but when he comes back Alicia is there waiting for him. Asking whether he’s interested in Rachel he assures her that they’re just friends and it’s cleared that she’s relieved. Could Alicia finally be falling for David?

