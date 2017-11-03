>
03/08 - Amy and Kerry's trip to the pub doesn't go to plan

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 3rd August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 3rd August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 3rd August
SPOILER ALERT

Amy's feeling uneasy as she spends more time with her mum.
 
She's unsure when Kerry suggests they go to the pub, but Amy eventually agrees. Inside, she's forced to defend herself to Victoria.
 
Amy leaves in a hurry when she sees her mum talking to Cain. Kerry's stunned to hear about Amy's baby.
 
Kerry tries to get closer to Amy, but after her daughter walks off she decides to pack her bags. Amy's confused and worried and decides to give her mum an ultimatum.
 
Elsewhere, there’s clearly an attraction between Priya and David - but he plays hard to get.



24/07/2012
