03/12 - Brett makes a move on Rhona

Brett makes a move on Rhona

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 3rd December
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 3rd December

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Monday 3rd December
SPOILER ALERT

Rhona is annoyed as Paddy leaves to spend his activity day with Marlon. The lads end up spending most of the day in the bar as they're exhausted from boot camp.
 
Spotting an offer for the spa, they pretend to Rhona and Laurel that they've injured themselves and decide to stay overnight. In the village, Rhona is upset Paddy has lied and tells Brett her relationship is in trouble.
 
As the boys relax in the spa, Rhona offloads to Brett in the vets but is shocked when he tries to kiss her. Brett tells her she's not happy and she should stop lying to herself, but she demands he leaves and offers to pay him until the end of the week.
 
Elsewhere, Moira freaks out and tells Cain last night was a one-off as she realises how close they were to being caught by Adam. But when he later lets himself in to the house, she's torn between passion and fear.
 
Also, Gennie impresses Rishi when he interviews her for the Sales manager job - but Nikhil can't see a way of making it work with Molly.



27/11/2012
Rank this page: 

