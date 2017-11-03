03/01 - Cameron’s rocked by a new arrival

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 3rd January

Cameron's feeling anxious, but when Chas pulls him into a hug he covers that he's missing his kids.



Later, he suggests he takes Cameron out that evening, but he's floored when a relative of his victim arrives looking for them. They won't rest until they find out what happened.



Elsewhere, Charity answers Jai's phone when she sees it ringing. It's Rachel, who can't wait to take Archie home from hospital. She quickly makes up a story to Charity about a dripping tap. Jai is furious. He's later put out when he hears Sam talking about Archie as if he were his own.



Jai visits the hospital to vent his frustrations about Sam. But when Rachel says she's sick of him and Rishi telling her what to do, Jai wonders what his dad's been saying.



Also, Edna's embarrassed when Cameron tries to give her money. She later feels awkward when she's told she's not working fast enough at the factory, snapping at Dan when he offers to help.