Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 3rd January

Jai demands to know more about Rishi's visit, but Rachel slams the door in his face and tells him to stay away. He's seething and back at the factory everything winds him up. His mood darkens when Rishi arrives asking to have a word.



In the office, Jai lays into his dad and Charity walks in to find he's pinned Rishi against the wall. Jai makes up an excuse, but Charity is angry and thinks it's about him still wanting kids.



Later, Jai arrives home wanting to talk but Charity is going to stay with Zak and Lisa. He begs her to stay but it's too late. Meanwhile, Rachel tells Sam Archie's dad came to the hospital but she doesn't want him around anymore.



Also, Cameron's still unsettled and suggests to Chas that they escape to Jersey to see his kids.

