03/07 - Ashley gets robbed

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 2nd July

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Ashley has spent the night at the cricket pavilion and feels more desperate then ever as he swipes a sandwich from David's shop.



Later, outside the church, Ashley spots Laurel with Gabby heading for the school trip. He makes his way over unnoticed and hugs his daughter but Gabby is less than impressed to see him and Laurel pulls him to one side to tell him to get his act together.



Ashley is mortified as he pleads to see his children and begs Laurel to take him back. However, Laurel doesn't give in.



Later on, Rodney gives Ashley a lift to a townhouse where he is supposed to be staying but as he drives off Ashley slumps off to find somewhere to sleep.



After yet another night of sleeping rough Ashley hits an all time low when a girl robs him of what little belongings he had left!



But as Ashley breaks down Rodney and Edna are becoming worried to his whereabouts....



Meanwhile Jai tries to buy Rachel's silence but she makes it clear - she's not a prostitute and money is not what she cares about. He apologies and explains that he loves his wife and it was all a silly mistake - will Rachel stay shctum?



Elsewhere, Cameron and Chas discuss their plans to flee the village; Nicola is intrigued when Rodney tells her that Kelly has phoned, Charity is excited when a guilty Jai books them a hotel room for the night, while Paddy and Rhona pay the deposit for their wedding.