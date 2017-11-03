03/05 - Zak goes nuts at the hospital

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 3rd May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

After making Lisa leave him to it Zak heads to the hospital alone, where Doctor Maude tells him the test results are all fine and there's nothing to worry about...



But Zak insists that he must be sick, and becomes increasingly aggressive until Dr.Maude has to call security. Atfer Zak calms down the doctor suggests that Zak would benefit from some counselling but he rushes out.



Later on Zak shockingly tells Lisa that his cancer has returned. While Lisa cries will Zak be able to handle the depth of his lies and betrayal to his nearest and dearest?

Meanwhile cheating Cameron visits Chas to tell her that he needs more time before he can tell Debbie about the split. Cameron talks Chas round and the pair head inside to spend some time alone.



At the same time, Debbie is anxious as Sarah becomes unwell and Andy hurries them both to the hospital. As Debbie is a mess she tries to contact Cameron but he ignores his phone and carries on...



Elsewhere, Nicola is annoyed when Jimmy boasts about Elliot's first day at playschool, while Bob is surprised by Dan's optimism over having a chance with Ali.