Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 3rd May Ep.2

Emmerdale Episode Guide

As Lisa presses Zak for information about the consultant he starts to get defensive. Knowing that he's gone too far with the deception to back out now he lies that the cancer has spread to his glands.



As the questions intensify, Zak is relieved as Paddy walks in to look at the chickens. Zak heads out, leaving Lisa to tell Paddy the bad news about his cancer. Paddy offers to try talking to Zak, but they're all puzzled when he drives away again, leaving Lisa in tears.

Later, Gennie steers Zak out of the pub and home to Lisa. Back at the Dingles', Lisa, Sam and Gennie are overwhelmed when Zak tells them there is no treatment for him. He realises that he's dug himself in even deeper…

Meanwhile, Andy and Debbie nervously wait for Sarah while she is in theatre at the hospital. At the same time, Chas and Cameron come up for air when Chas is needed in the pub. As Cameron makes a sneaky exit out the back he finally checks his phone.



Back at home Cameron explains that he wanted to give Debbie and Andy some time alone which was why he was a no show at the hospital. Andy is unconvinced, but Debbie doesn't ask any questions and lets Cameron comfort her.

Elsewhere, Carl reminds Jimmy that it's not all about Elliot and he has to think about his daughter too, while Katie is exasperated by Megan's attitude towards the Robbie situation.